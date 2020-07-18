Pattaya monorail debut set for 2026

Proposed a decade ago, Pattaya’s monorail won’t be ready for passengers until at least 2026, according to its updated feasibility study.

Deputy City Manager Sutham Petchket chaired a July 17 city hall meeting to review progress on the 70-million-baht feasibility study for the Pattaya rail-transit plan with regional government officials, public-utility representatives, and the study’s project director Pongtawee Lertpanyawit.





Pongtawee said the study is now 80 percent complete, but still must incorporate findings from analysis of major factors including topology, road conditions, routes, land expropriations, environmental effects and investment budgets. The major outline and schedule for the project, however, is now done.

The monorail – the preferred choice from the original options of a ground-based tram and underground subway – would sit 18 meters above street level with tracks supported by steel-reinforced concrete pillars 1.8 meters wide, requiring minimal land underneath.

The feasibility study calls for development of the Green Line from 2022-2026. It would cost 16 baht for the first kilometer and 2.8 baht for each subsequent kilometer with the cost riding the entire route capped at 45 baht.

The first section of the train system, designated the Green Line, would run a nine-kilometer route from the Pattaya train station, along Highway 7 to North Road and on to Second Road, then turn off of Thappraya Road and terminate at Bali Hai Pier.

Later, extensions would see additional routes running into Jomtien Beach and East Pattaya.

The initial cost estimate for the Green Line is 20.8 billion baht including parking structures and a 40-rai station and shopping mall.



The study said the second phase, called the Purple Line, would be built between 2027 and 2031, running from Nongprue Subdistrict to a Green Line connecting station at Pattaya School No. 8 on South Road.

The Red Line, serving Jomtien Beach, would be built from 2032-36 going from the Eastern National Indoor National Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek 2 along Jomtien Second Road to Pattaya Second Road and terminating at the Dolphin Roundabout. (PCPR)





