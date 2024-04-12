Digital wallet stipend to be distributed through ‘Thang Rath’ app

The policy committee for the digital wallet stipend scheme has shared plans for disbursing digital funds to citizens through the “Thang Rath” application, managed by the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA).

The distribution process will begin with registration and identity verification in the third quarter of 2024. By the fourth quarter, citizens will be able to utilize the funds through this application.







Lawaron Saengsanit, Permanent Secretary for Finance, mentioned that the “Thang Rath” app was selected for its status as an authentic government platform, in contrast to the Pao Tang App, which is operated by a bank.

Nonetheless, the Pao Tang system might support the backend, enabling the participation of both banking and non-banking financial institutions.







The DGA developed the “Thang Rath” app as a Super App to unify services from various state agencies into a single platform, simplifying access to government services for citizens. The app, downloadable from both the App Store and Google Play, features a user-friendly registration and identity verification process that requires a national ID card and facial scan.

The creation of the “Thang Rath” app aims to provide a comprehensive service hub for citizens, currently offering a wide range of services from different state agencies, with plans to expand further. The DGA is committed to incorporating feedback from users to enhance the app’s utility and better cater to the needs of the public. (NNT)



































