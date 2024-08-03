Digital wallet initiative sees 20 million registrations in 48 hours

The government’s digital wallet initiative has swiftly attracted significant public engagement, with over 20 million registrations recorded within 48 hours of its launch. Government Spokesman Chai Watcharonke highlighted the robust participation, noting that more than two million people registered in the first hour alone.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin commended the Commerce Ministry for its role in developing the Thang Rath app, which serves as the foundation for the digital wallet scheme. He noted the app’s efficiency in handling high traffic volumes without major technical difficulties.







Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke about the integration of the Thang Rath app with the national Thai ID system, a collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to ensure a smooth user experience. The registration process remains open until September 15 for smartphone users, with arrangements made shortly afterward for those without smartphones to ensure everyone has access to the scheme.

The initiative is heading towards a significant phase in December when the funds are set to be disbursed, aligning with major holidays to maximize the economic impact. However, concerns about the execution remain, prompting Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasatja to ensure thorough legislative scrutiny of the supplementary budget bill essential for financing the handouts.





































