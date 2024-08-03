FDA seizes over 1,600 non-compliant items in Bangkok raid

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Thailand, in collaboration with the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, recently conducted targeted inspections at eleven Chinese supermarkets in four districts of the capital. The operation, prompted by concerns regarding compliance with health and safety standards, took place.

During these inspections, officials seized 1,665 items across 58 product types that failed to meet Thai regulatory standards, specifically lacking the required Thai labels and proper FDA product numbers or misrepresenting these details. Such violations are liable for penalties under the Food Act of 1979, with potential fines of up to 30,000 baht.







Weerachai Nolwachai, the FDA’s deputy secretary-general, highlighted the risks associated with products that do not adhere to labeling and numbering regulations. He advised consumers to carefully check product labels and packaging for irregularities to ensure the safety and authenticity of the items purchased.

To assist with consumer protection, the FDA provides several channels for reporting issues related to food and health products. Consumers can express their concerns or report irregularities via email at [email protected], through the Line application at @FDAThai, on Facebook at FDAThai, or by calling the FDA hotline at 1556.





































