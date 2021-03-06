Digital vaccine certificate to speed up reopening of hardest-hit tourism sector

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic ministers has proposed a common digital vaccine certificate to speed up the reopening of hardest-hit sectors such as tourism, says Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

However, the International Trade and Industry Minister said that there was no specific timeline set when the common digital vaccine certificate would be introduced, as the matter would be brought up to the health ministers level meeting.

“This is a new proposal, I was informed (about it) by Brunei as chairman.

“There is no timeline imposed on this particular proposal, but I believe if it can be finalized in the near future, it will definitely help facilitate movements among ASEAN members,” he said after the 27th ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat ended on Wednesday (March 3). (NNT)











