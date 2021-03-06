Thailand may need private companies to import 15-20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

A panel of advisers at the Public Health Ministry has suggested private companies be allowed to import another 15-20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

Vice-minister Dr Sopon Mekthon said the panel agreed that Thailand still needed more doses of Covid-19 vaccines, in addition to the planned 63 million doses.

He said Thailand has a population of about 65 million. If about 15 million teenagers were subtracted from the sum, the number of those eligible for vaccines would be about 50 million, plus another five million foreign migrants. With a calculation based on 80% of the 55 million people, about 40 million would receive two jabs of vaccines each which would require about 80 million doses.

Dr Sopon said apart from the planned 63 million doses, about 15-20 million more should be procured, though details regarding the prices had yet to be discussed. (NNT)













