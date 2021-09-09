Digital Health Pass will be used for domestic flights in Thailand

The Public Health Ministry has revealed that a Digital Health Pass will become part of the “Mor Prom” vaccine app, so it can be used by domestic flight passengers.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the ministry is responsible for providing information for the app to function, including vaccination details, RT-PCR or antigen test results and a record of infections.







He said aviation businesses are now resuming operations, under the practice of universal COVID-19 prevention, after the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) eased restrictions, and they are ready to follow new measures to help suppress the spread of COVID-19.



Mr. Sathit said the ministry has signed a three-year agreement with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) over the use of the app for the airline industry and its customers. The ministry’s partners, such as pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, should provide information to be used on “Mor Prom”, so the ministry can update the application with relevant data. (NNT)



























