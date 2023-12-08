Digital Government Awards 2023 presented

The Prime Minister’s Office has presented the Digital Government Awards 2023 to state agencies that have elevated their organizations in line with the policy of driving the country with a digital government.

Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, presided over the award handing out ceremony. This year, a total of 150 awards were given to state agencies for their transformation into digital governance.

The event, organized by the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), recognizes the developmental changes and successes of these state agencies nationwide in this crucial area.







Notable awards included the Digital Government Award for the agency with the highest digital readiness score, the Quality Agency Award in State Data Governance, the Quality Agency Award in State Data Disclosure through the Central Data Center, and the Quality Agency Award in Digital Personnel. Other awards were the Outstanding Digital Leadership Award, the Outstanding Development Award, and the Local Digital Award.

Congratulating the winning agencies, Puangpet emphasized the importance of improving state services, making it easier for citizens to interact with the government remotely. (NNT)



























