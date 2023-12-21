Diesel prices fixed for another 3 months

The Cabinet has decided to fix the diesel fuel prices at no more than 30 baht per liter for another 3 months and reduce electricity costs for a specific group of 17 million households for the same duration.

Diesel prices would be capped at 30 baht per liter for a period of 3 months. As for the cooking gas, it will be fixed at 423 baht per 15-kilogram cylinder, said the Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said after the Cabinet meeting that resolved to lower energy costs to assist the public.







The electricity costs for certain groups, using less than 300 units per month, will remain fixed at the current rate of 3.99 baht per unit. This is expected to benefit 17.77 million households.

However, for those exceeding 300 unit per month, there will be a possible adjustment, not exceeding 4.20 baht per unit. Clear details on these adjustments will be announced on January 1, 2024, as global energy prices are starting to decrease.







Mr. Pirapan mentioned that a committee is being formed to review the structure of electricity and energy prices. Personally, he aims to overhaul the entire pricing structure to create a more equitable calculation. However, this will take time, so price controls are being implemented as a short-term measure to aid the public, aiming for minimal financial burden. (TNA)



























