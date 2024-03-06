Devout Buddhists flock to worship relics of Lord Buddha at Royal Park Rajaphruek in Chiang Mai

Devout Buddhists flocked to pay their respects to the relics of the Lord Buddha and his two main disciples Sariputra and Maudgalayana at the royal pavilion or Hor Kham Luang at the Royal Park Rajaphruek in Chiang Mai.

March 5 was the first day that the public was allowed to worship the sacred relics. In the evening, a significant number of Buddhists continued to make their way to worship the sacred relics from India which were temporarily enshrined in Thailand as part of the celebrations of His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle (72nd) birthday anniversary this year.







Part of the reason for the dense crowd during the twilight period was a comfortable cool atmosphere.

The surroundings were filled with Buddhists dressed in white, circling around and prostrating before the relics, seeking spiritual blessings, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Additionally, there were performances of Indian art and Ramayana Khon mask dance featuring more than 108 actors.

Furthermore, the hours for the public to participate in worshiping the sacred relics have been extended for an additional one hour, from the original 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting from March 6 until March 8. (TNA)




































