PM to pay official visit to France and Germany during March 7-14

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin and the delegation is scheduled to pay an official visit to Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of France during March 7-14, 2024. He will leave from Melbourne, Australia in the evening of March 6 to arrive in Berlin, Germany in the morning of March 7, 2024.







This official visit of the Prime Minister is aimed to exchange policies with the two countries, affirm Thailand’s liberal and democratic values, boost confidence, and attract investment, as well as promote cooperation in trade and investment, and the Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The Prime Minister will also discuss an exemption of Schengen visas for Thai ordinary passport holders, and cooperation with Germany and France to resolve such global challenges as sustainable economic development, clean energy, and environmental issues. Thailand and France are in the process of an elevation of relations to strategic partnership within this year in accordance with the Roadmap for Thai – French Relations (2022 – 2024). The Prime Minister will also propose an elevation of relations to strategic partnership with Germany during this official visit to the country.







The Prime Minister’s schedule includes bilateral meetings with leaders of Germany and France, attendance of dinners in his honor, and the joint press conferences. He will also meet with the private sector during his visit to the two countries through the participation in “ITB Berlin 2024” in Berlin, and an opening ceremony of “MIPIM 2024”. The Prime Minister will also deliver a keynote address at an annual event of the German Association for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW).

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with executives of world’s leading corporations in the fields of aviation industry, automobiles and parts, tourism, fashion, and retail industry. (PRD)































