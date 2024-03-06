Thailand ranks 7th in central bank gold purchases amid record high demand

According to the World Gold Council, global gold demand hit 4,448 tons, with total including OTC reaching a new high of 4,899 tons! Central banks added a whopping 1,037 tons to their vaults, making 2023 the second highest year for gold purchases.

Thailand shines bright, leading ASEAN with a 9% jump in gold demand to 42.1 tons, mainly in gold bars and coins. Moreover, Thailand secured the 7th spot globally in central bank gold purchases over the last 5 years, accumulating 90 tons.

China, Turkey, and Poland lead the gold race, showcasing the enduring appeal of this precious metal. (PRD)
































