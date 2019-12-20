Deputy PM Wissanu delivers policy statement to PAEC

BANGKOK – Government agencies usually perform internal audit activities and provide related reports to their supervisors, tasks that go all the way up to prime ministerial level.

To ensure internal audit effectiveness and efficiency, the Public Sector Audit Evaluation Committee (PAEC) has been established to assess and analyze the different functions of the public sector. Today, Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, delivered his policy statement to the PAEC.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu presided over an event to deliver his policy statement to the PAEC. The committee has to place greater stress on evaluating internal audit functions, which have to continue even though disbursement of the 2020 fiscal budget is delayed by about four months.

A no-confidence debate against the government is to take place soon, and internal audit can be performed on individuals as well as agencies to evaluate and improve the governance process, and support adherence to the rule of law.

To be successful in running the country, the government must be transparent and impartial, take responsibility, respect the law, be impartial, promote public participation and assess its performance.

The PAEC has to work in line with the government’s 20-year national strategy. Even though the committee’s work is independent, its functions should cover major projects. If there are irregularities, the PAEC can report them to the government immediately. It does not have to wait until the end of the fiscal year.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the PAEC is working under the new administration for the 2020 fiscal year, with the national strategy already taking effect. Agencies that fail to follow the national strategy will be examined by the parliament, the court, or the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).