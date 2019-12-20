Buffaloes thunder in Nongprue

Hooves again thundered across Lake Mabprachan as Nongprue hosted its 15th annual buffalo races.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri opened the Dec. 15 festival aimed at promoting tourism and preserving cultural heritage.

The day featured races in five classes: super junior, special junior, small junior, large junior, and large.

The event also brought laughter and mirth with a sticky rice-eating contest, blindfolded duck chasing, and a tug-of-war between humans and buffaloes.

A large number of small vendors selling food, beverages, toys and locally made products made sure people didn’t go hungry, thirsty, or run out of things to buy.

Anucha Intamaploy placed first in the main large junior race, followed by Sumruay Chalermlarb and Prececha Dumjub.

In the small junior race, Somboon Somkid placed first, Anon Jangcharoen second and Chairman Ko third.

All winners received trophies with prizes of 3,000-5,000 baht.