Tourist service centers open for national park visitors

BANGKOK – This holiday season, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has established tourist centers promoting safety and to protect nature. Visitors to national parks are asked not to bring plastic or foam items into the area.

Tourist service and assistance centers have been set up at national parks, equipped with vehicles, communication devices, disaster warning devices, rescue equipment, and first aid items to serve national park visitors 24 hours a day.

The department is asking visitors not to bring in single-use plastic items or foam containers into national parks, not to bring in their pets, and to refrain from drinking alcohol while inside the park.

The department has introduced the Passport campaign promoting eco-friendly tourism at national parks, by distributing booklets containing visitor information, including rules, and guidelines for eco-friendly recreational activities, garbage management, and the single-use plastic and foam item ban.

The department has published a million copies of the booklets for visitors at 155 national parks. Visitors can receive points from their good actions as indicated, which can then be redeemed for gifts.