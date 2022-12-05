Deputy PM inspects water projects in Mukdahan, Northeast Thailand

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan recently visited Mukdahan province to inspect local water management projects, as areas in the upper part of Thailand start to transition into the dry season.

His trip began at the construction site of the Huai Bang Eee water discharge gate in Don Tan district and the solar-powered groundwater extraction station in Dong Mon sub-district.





The deputy premier also received a briefing on the progress of these projects, and asked the Royal Irrigation Department and the Department of Groundwater Resources to ensure the construction will conclude without delay.

The two water management facilities will play important roles in the area, with the Huai Bang Eee water gate capable of helping to divert rainwater in order to mitigate flooding, as well as conserve water for the dry season. It can also help prevent water from the Mekong River from overflowing into farms. (NNT)









































