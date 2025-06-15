Deputy PM Anutin reviews Udon Thani’s progress on Interior Ministry policies, highlights 2026 Expo and MICE potential

UDON THANI, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul visited Udon Thani province today (June 15) to review national development efforts and assess the implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s five core policy areas. Held in Sri That district, the visit included senior officials, including Permanent Secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat and Udon Thani Governor Rachan Sunhua.







The local administration presented updates on progress in five key areas. These include enhancing community safety, addressing drug issues, supporting employment, boosting tourism, and strengthening the province’s role as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Reports were delivered by district and provincial officials, and a video presentation outlined the ministry’s policy directions.

Efforts to support public safety have included training Village Security Teams to maintain order at the local level. The province is also using the “Udon Model” to manage drug-related challenges through inter-agency coordination. Employment efforts are centered on training programs that address labor market needs and local economic conditions.

Tourism in Udon Thani is expected to expand with the upcoming 2026 International Horticultural Expo. The event is projected to attract over 3.6 million visitors, generate more than 32 billion baht in revenue, and create an estimated 81,000 jobs. The province, home to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, also ranks 8th nationally in readiness to host MICE events.

Anutin concluded the visit by meeting residents from several districts to gather input that will inform future policy decisions and support efforts to improve local quality of life. (NNT)

































