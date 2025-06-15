Labor Ministry launches probe into Bangkok’s Skyy9 building deal amid social security concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has launched a formal disciplinary investigation into the investment deal involving the Skyy9 building in Bangkok, following a directive from Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The inquiry, which relates to decisions made under the previous administration, is intended to protect the interests of social security contributors and address any potential irregularities without delay.







The Ministry of Labor is in the process of forming a new fact-finding committee to lead the investigation. To ensure neutrality, an external chairperson from another ministry will be appointed. The move follows concerns over the building’s valuation process, including the use of a single-source appraisal without comparisons from other providers.

Phiphat outlined several principles for the investigation, including transparency, non-interference, prompt action, and adherence to due process. He stated that all individuals involved are presumed innocent while the facts are reviewed. The inquiry, he said, would be treated as an administrative matter rather than a political one.



The investigation will also determine whether procurement procedures were followed correctly and whether the acquisition represented sound financial decision-making. The ministry has pledged to maintain open communication with the public and media, including updates on the committee’s formation and progress.

The case has drawn public attention due to concerns over the management of the social security system. Authorities believe the outcome will be important in maintaining public confidence and ensuring accountability in government investment practices. (NNT)

































