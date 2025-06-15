Thailand reaffirms commitment to migrant worker rights amid regional labor discussions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has reaffirmed its support for the rights and welfare of migrant workers who enter the country legally, stressing its continued adherence to human rights principles. Authorities clarified that Thailand does not support or plan to expel migrant workers of any nationality.







In light of recent discussions regarding migrant labor movements, the government acknowledged that any decision by another country to recall its citizens from abroad and provide employment at home falls within that country’s sovereign rights. Such actions, however, are voluntary for the workers, and the responsibility rests with their home governments.

Thailand continues to recognize the role of migrant workers in supporting the national economy and society. Legal migrants are entitled to protections under Thai law, and government agencies remain engaged in ensuring safe and fair conditions for those working within the country.



Officials also stated that issues involving international relations should not be politicized for domestic gain. Diplomatic and labor-related matters require careful handling to avoid creating further complications or undermining ongoing cooperation.

The government called for any international decisions related to migration to be guided by national interest and the broader well-being of the public, while preserving constructive relations between all parties involved. (NNT)

































