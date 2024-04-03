Deputy National Police Chief acknowledges money laundering charges at Tao Poon Station

Deputy national police chief Pol.Gen. Surachate Hakparn also known as “Big Joke” on Tuesday surrendered himself in a money laundering case and was released on bail.

Pol. Gen. Surachate acknowledged money laundering charges at the Tao Poon Police Station after a court issued an arrest warrant for him.







He briefly spoke to the media, stating that he has entered the judicial process and does not feel anxious about being dismissed from his official duties.

He is currently in the stage of being accused, therefore he still considers himself innocent, he said.

The arrest warrant was issued after he failed to answer three summonses for questioning.







Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Srettha Thavisin, in his role as the Chairman of the Police Civil Service Commission, provided comments on the case involving the court’s approval of an arrest warrant for Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn in connection with alleged money laundering linked to online gambling.

He said Deputy National Police Chief, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, who is currently serving as the acting National Police Chief, along with the legal team, will deliberate on whether Pol Gen Surachate will face suspension from duty. The decision will be announced this afternoon. He emphasized fairness for all parties involved. (TNA)



































