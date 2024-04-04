Pattaya boosts traffic and safety measures for hometown Songkran Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – In preparation for the upcoming Pattaya Wan Lai Day (Pattaya’s annual Festive Songkran Day) scheduled for April 19, a crucial meeting was convened at Pattaya City Hall to coordinate efforts aimed at ensuring smooth traffic management and heightened safety measures.







The annual traditional event, set to unfold at Wat Chaimongkol and the Pattaya Beach area, promises a vibrant tapestry of sacred rituals, merit-making activities, cultural processions, floats, and an eclectic mix of performances and entertainment. Renowned artists and DJs are slated to grace the central Pattaya Beach stage, captivating revellers until 11 p.m.

To facilitate seamless event operations, comprehensive traffic closures are slated from 2:30 to 11 p.m. spanning from Central Pattaya Junction to the front of Walking Street. A contingent of 653 police officers and personnel from various agencies will be deployed to oversee traffic management and ensure the safety of attendees and tourists alike.







Deputy Mayors Wuthisak Rermkijakarn reported that relevant agencies have been tasked with crafting comprehensive promotional materials, devising traffic management plans, and formulating regulations for event participation. Preemptive measures include the installation of clear signage at strategic locations to effectively disseminate information. Continuous public announcements across various communication channels aim to assist attendees in navigating travel arrangements efficiently.





























