Bangkok police enforce 50-meter protest ban around parliament until Aug 24

Amid this week’s National Assembly, the Metropolitan Police Bureau is enforcing a ban on protests within close proximity of Parliament until August 24. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang issued the order banning public demonstrations within a 50-meter radius of Parliament, in effect from 8:00 AM on August 21 until the end of August 24.

The measure is being enforced in accordance with powers granted by Section 7 of the 2015 Public Assembly Act, as well as a Royal Thai Police directive dated July 17, 2023, and a Metropolitan Police directive dated April 12, 2023.







According to the Metropolitan Police chief, no less than 10 companies of crowd control police officers will be deployed to maintain security and provide safety for political demonstrators. Two traffic lanes on certain road sections near Parliament, as well as specific stretches of nearby footpaths, have been allocated for political demonstrators.

The multi-purpose area of the Kiakkai government complex in Dusit district, offering about 4,700 square meters of space, has also been allotted for use by demonstrators. (NNT)













