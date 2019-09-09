Department of Fine Arts to display China’s terracotta warriors

Bangkok – The Department of Fine Arts is to put China’s Terracotta Warriors on display at the Sivamok Phiman Throne Hall in the Bangkok National Museum. An exhibition titled “Qin Shi Huang: The First Emperor of China and the Terracotta Warriors” will be held at the museum, starting September 15.

The exhibition will also feature a collection of 133 relics that are over 2,200 years old. Visitors will see four life-sized terracotta warriors, one chariot and 86 relics found in a mausoleum in China. The exhibition will be divided into zones, such as the period before the unification of China in 221 BC; the Qin dynasty and the Han dynasty. Furthermore, visitors will learn more about China’s ancient engineering skills and technology.

The exhibition will be open for three months, from September 15 to December 15.