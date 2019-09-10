Nine districts of Ubon Ratchathani declared disaster zones

Ubon Ratchathani – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Ubon Ratchathani province on Monday after nine districts of the province were declared disaster zones due to flooding.

A large volume of water has filtered down from Yasothorn and Roi Et provinces and the water level is expected to rise over the next two weeks even though much has been drained off into the Mekong River.

Gen Prayut rode a route along the Chee River to assess the situation in Yasothorn before proceeding to an anti-flood center at the Baan Kok municipality of Ubon Ratchathani and visiting flood victims there. The prime minister has instructed authorities to provide relief for citizens with damaged houses and lost occupations.