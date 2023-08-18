‘Department of Climate Change’ officially established

His Majesty the King has graciously approved the establishment of the “Department of Climate Change and Environment” effective from today.

Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion was renamed the Department of Climate Change and Environment. The newly-established body will be responsible for directly addressing climate change issues.







Mr. Warawut further elaborated that recently, Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, noted that global surface temperatures and ocean temperatures during July have reached historically high levels. It signals the era of “global warming” has ended; the era of “global boiling” has arrived.

Consequently, Thailand’s establishment of the Department of Climate Change and Environment becomes exceedingly vital to ensure clear and direct management of climate change-related tasks.







The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has been assigned to closely oversee the transition from the former Department of Environmental Quality Promotion to the new Department of Climate Change and Environment. This seamless transition aims to ensure the continuity of environmental efforts. (TNA)

















