Demonstrators seek standpoints from APEC participants on political, rights and law enforcement issues in Thailand

Police were mobilized to block political demonstrators from sending complaints to participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Crowd control police with equipment from the Border Patrol Police formed a line on Ratchadaphisek Road at Asok Montri intersection to prevent demonstrators from approaching the nearby convention center. The demonstrators who organized their “What Happening in Thailand” rally wanted to send their letters to representatives of APEC economic zones to express their standpoints on political, rights and law enforcement issues in Thailand.







Meanwhile, a force from the Metropolitan Police Division 5 confronted demonstrators in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall and tried to negotiate with them for about an hour. The protesters sought permission to send five representatives to the convention center but to no avail. Then they read their statement with negative messages against the government and tore their letters before announcing to end their rally.

Some demonstrators splashed water and green paint against riot police who were holding shields. Police asked them to stop their rally because they had not sought permission for it beforehand. Some demonstrators remained in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall. (TNA)





































