Python crossing Pattaya highway causes head-on crash, 3 injured

Three people were injured when a motorcyclist swerved to avoid hitting a python in the road in Khao Maikaew.

Lamfong Jantawongsri, 49, suffered a broken leg and arm when she lost control while trying to avoid the big snake slithering across Highway 331.







The woman crashed her Honda Wave into another Wave carrying Sangkom Jankesorn, 28, and Rayrai Bukaew, 33 who were driving against traffic on the wrong side of the road. Sangkom suffered broken ribs while the pillion passenger suffered cuts and a possible concussion.

Apparently the snake was run over too as it lay lifeless next to the crashed motorbikes and injured people.





































