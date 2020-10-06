Demand for Bangkok Governor Election

Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka sought public support for his demand for the quick election of the Bangkok governor, accusing the incumbent governor of failing to solve problems.







The MP from the Palang Pracharath Party said he launched a campaign “to oust Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang” via change.org and invited people to support it.

He said he needed at least 50,000 people to support the campaign aimed at asking Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to have the Bangkok gubernatorial election organized to replace Pol Gen Aswin.









Pol Gen Aswin had failed to solve problems in Bangkok over the past four years of his tenure and many problems were worsening including the problems of entertainment places and illicit businesses, Mr Sira said.

“Anyone who share my standpoint, please sign your names so that we can together change Bangkok and have a good and capable person to take care of Bangkok people. I do believe that things will be certainly better,” Mr Sira said.











