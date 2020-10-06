Thailand to further reopen for investors

Thai government has planned to reopen further for potential investors, who will come for business deals and stay short–term visit after it allowed foreigners with work permits and some groups of tourists to enter the country under strict disease control measures.







Government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved visas for 11,000 businesspeople and foreigners with work permits.









They agreed to enter alternative state quarantine for 14 days.

Starting from Oct 1, Special Tourist Visa (STV) is offered to tourists from no risk and low risk countries. They are required to complete 14-day quarantine upon arrivals.

The spokesman said now, the government targets to reopen for investors who will come to negotiate business deals as this group has the high potential to help stimulate the economy.

As they are likely to come for short-term visits, special measures are needed for this group of travelers.

Agencies concerned are mapping out the plan and will propose the measures to the ad hoc committee tasked with considering the relaxation of lockdown restriction and chaired by the secretary-general of the National Security Council, he said.





The issue will be forwarded to the Prime Minister later.

Initially, they must travel with the Covid-test result, conducted within 72 hours before entering Thailand and they are required to have COVID-19 health insurance coverage worth at least US$100,000, he added. (TNA)











