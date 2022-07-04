DDC says Thailand’s COVID situation under control, urges booster shots in provinces

The Department of Disease Control is following up closely the local COVID-19 situation, especially the number of severely ill patients who need admission to hospital because they have significant impacts on the management of hospital beds and medical supplies.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the department, said the number of new infections was growing after disease control measures had been relaxed. However, most cases had mild symptoms and their number could be more than 10 times as much as the number of severely ill cases admitted to hospital, he said.







The Ministry of Public Health therefore focused on the data of the severely ill cases who depended on ventilators and the number of new fatalities. The information was the basis for relevant policies. Patients of Levels 2 and 3 were occupying 10% of hospital beds, Dr Sophon said.





Although people who have received their third doses of COVID-19 vaccination formed less than 60% of the population, more than 60% of elderly people already obtained their booster shots in many provinces including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Phuket, he said.

He urged provincial officials to encourage local people to get booster shots. (TNA)

































