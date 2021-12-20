Damages found at 425-year-old Thai temple in Nan province after quake in Laos

Officials found new cracks in the main Buddha image of Wat Phumin, the 425-year-old temple in Nan province following a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Laos this morning.

Officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation conducted a survey at ancient temples and archaeological sites after the quakes.







At Wat Phumin, they found some tiles fell off the roof of the ordination hall and new cracks in the main Buddha image, in addition to those left by a magnitude 6.4 quake two year ago. No damage was reported to homes.



The Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division reported that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Lao PDR at 4.06am local time. The epicentre was located about 20 kilometres southeast of Ban Nam Chang in Nan's Chaloem Phrakiat district.







The tremor was felt in many Thai provinces in the North and the Northeast.

The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 4.12am and another of 2.4 magnitude at 5.35am. (TNA)




























