Daily summary of the earthquake situation; Bangkok’s BTS and MRT train services resume

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has raised its national emergency response to Level 3—the highest classification under the country’s disaster management framework—following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28. The tremor sent shockwaves across 57 Thai provinces and triggered extensive safety inspections, emergency coordination, and search-and-rescue operations.

The National Command Center for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation formally escalated the response level, activating a full national relief operation. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has been appointed Incident Commander to oversee the nationwide effort.







Authorities confirmed that over 140 aftershocks have been recorded since the initial quake, with some reaching up to magnitude 5.9. These were felt in various parts of northern Thailand, including Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son provinces. While most of the aftershocks have been weak, they have continued to unsettle residents and complicate some response activities.

Rescue operations are still underway at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, according to Maratee Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information. The structure collapsed during the earthquake, killing nine people and injuring eight others. Authorities confirmed that 87 individuals are still unaccounted for. Heavy machinery has been deployed to remove large debris, although rescue workers have raised concerns that rainfall could hinder the operation.



Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the site and expressed concern for rescue teams working in hazardous conditions. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has also mobilized support units to assist with the operation.

While the majority of Thailand’s infrastructure has remained resilient, some areas have sustained damage. The Din Daeng expressway ramps remain closed due to a collapsed crane, though all other road, air, and water routes are fully operational. The Ministry of Transport has launched structural inspections nationwide, focusing on high-risk areas such as bridges and elevated roads.

Bangkok’s BTS and MRT train services have resumed, except for the Pink and Yellow monorail lines, which are expected to reopen by Monday (March 31), pending final safety inspections. The Transport Ministry has also been instructed to improve its traffic alert system, ensuring more timely public communication in future emergencies.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn chaired a high-level meeting with top officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Bangkok’s leadership, and the State Audit Office. She criticized delays and unclear information in the SMS emergency alert system, acknowledged the need for faster coordination with telecom providers, and is now pushing for rapid development of Cell Broadcast technology to improve future warnings.

The Prime Minister reiterated her government’s commitment to transparent communication, public accountability, and improved safety standards for all high-rise and public buildings. Building inspections are ongoing across Bangkok, with over 150 municipal engineers and volunteers dispatched to assess structures. Citizens can report damage via the official LINE account @traffyfondue or contact hotline 1555 to request inspections.





According to DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonyalak, while the earthquake caused disruption and damage, the overall situation remains manageable. Agencies at all levels of government have been instructed to provide assistance where needed. The Comptroller General’s Department has authorized emergency funds for recovery efforts in Bangkok and other affected provinces.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and concern from international partners and the Thai public. She reassured citizens that confidence is returning and that, while the quake is considered the most severe in 50 years, Thailand’s preparedness has helped prevent even more devastating consequences.

With structural safety checks underway and confidence gradually improving, authorities remain cautious but optimistic. Major upcoming events, including the BIMSTEC Summit, will proceed as planned, with all key venues undergoing additional safety inspections. (NNT)



























