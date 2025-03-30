‘Water Salute’ celebrates new S7 Airlines flight from Irkutsk to U-Tapao, connecting Russia to Thailand’s thriving tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – A special “Water Salute” ceremony was held to honor the inaugural flight of S7 Airlines from Irkutsk (IKT), Russia, to U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya (UTP). The flight, S76323, aboard a Boeing 737-800, carried 168 passengers on March 30.

The “Water Salute,” a worldwide tradition, is a gesture of congratulations, respect, and a warm welcome to significant flights, such as inaugural ones or new routes. This new flight route will operate from March 30 to October 23, 2025, bringing Russian tourists to Thailand during the high travel season.

We welcome all Russian travelers aboard this flight and hope you enjoy your visit to Thailand!



























