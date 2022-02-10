Daily COVID cases in Thailand to rise further

The prime minister emphasized compliance with COVID Free Setting and Universal Prevention measures as the Public Health Ministry expects daily COVID-19 caseloads to further rise.

Government spokesman ThanakornWangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged people and business operators to follow disease control measures including COVID Free Setting and Universal Prevention measures.







The compliance would effectively contain the disease everywhere including at department stores, markets, eateries and public transport facilities. The operators of public transport services must not serve food or beverages to passengers during trips, he said.



The serious call from the prime minister responded to the Public Health Ministry’s prediction that the country could record more daily COVID-19 caseloads due to Omicron infection late this month, the spokesman said.







There were 14,822 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours comprising 14,576 local infections and 246 imported cases. Over the same period, 8,503 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, 20 cases died and 105,129 patients were receiving treatment at hospitals. (TNA)



























