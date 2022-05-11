Cyclone Asani brings heavy rains to Thailand

Cyclone Asani will reach central India on May 11-12 and cause persistent rains and heavy rains in Thailand, the Meteorological Department stated.

According to the department, the cyclone was in the Bay of Bengal at 4am today with the maximum wind speed near its eye at about 93 kilometers per hour. It was expected to land in central India on May 11-12.



The cyclone will not have a direct impact on Thailand but will cause persistent rains and heavy rains in some areas. The department warned people of possible flashfloods and runoffs.

Winds will be weaker in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves will be about two meters high in the areas of thunderstorms and people on boat should take precautions, the department said.

Thunderstorms were predicted in 60% of Greater Bangkok. (TNA)






































