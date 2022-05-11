Drunk Chinese driver plows into Pattaya intersection

A drunk Chinese man damaged his brand-new MG and two other vehicles in a crash at a Pattaya intersection.

Yee Hoi Wong sat in his crumpled silver MG and refused a breathalyzer test after 1:30 a.m. pileup on Sukhumvit Road traffic lights in the direction of Soi Siam Country Club May 10.



The evidence showed Yee Hoi hit the brakes too late as he approached the intersection and rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Jorapart Siriruk, 49. That truck lurched forward, rear-ending the Honda City in front of him carrying a pair of popular YouTube video makers, known as Meng Pakdum and Est Rom Klao.

Meng and Est, whose real names are Panuwat Sirichai and Thada Boonphan, are ex-convicts who now make videos popular with teenagers and young adults. They and their girlfriends were pushed into the intersection, but were not hit again.







Having refused a breathalyzer test at the scene of the accident, Yee Hoi Wong was escorted to the Pattaya police station where he was given an alcohol blood test, results of which will be known in 2-3 days.

Everyone involved only suffered minor injuries.



































