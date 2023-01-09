Cyber protection stepped up for government-run websites in Thailand

Cybersecurity officials will step up protections for government-run websites, which have become the targets of recent digital attacks.

Chairing a meeting of the National Cyber Security Agency, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan acknowledged operational guidelines for website security as issued by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (National CERT). These guidelines will be used as references for website developers of government agencies.







The meeting approved a guideline on cybersecurity enhancement for state-run websites, in response to recent attacks and unauthorized links that redirect users to online gambling sites.

The meeting also acknowledged a report on 30 cyber incidents that occurred during the APEC Leaders’ Week, as well as 551 incidents taking place in the 2022 fiscal year.







Gen Prawit on this occasion asked the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to push forward the approved 2022-2027 action plan to improve the security of government websites, while at the same time raising public awareness of cyber threats. (NNT)























