International Living ranks Thailand and Italy at 9th best choice for cheapest places to live after retiring

The Annual Global Retirement Index has listed Thailand as the world’s 9th most affordable place to live for expat retirees.

The 2023 list of “10 Cheapest Places to Live After Retiring” was compiled by experts at the International Living website and published this week. It details the best places to retire in terms of high quality of life and low cost of living.







Portugal tops the list thanks to the weakness of its currency and ease of acquiring a long-term visa. Second is Mexico, followed by Panama, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Spain, Greece and France, with Thailand tying with Italy for ninth place.

International Living says the list is not just for retirees, but anyone seeking a better and more affordable life, or just to escape the bustle, violence, politics and divisiveness of their home country.







The 2023 list focuses on aspects such as cost of living, climate, visas, housing, and healthcare.

International Living correspondent Rachel Devlin explains that Thailand’s warm, sun-drenched climate makes it an alluring destination for retirees.







She also noted that Thailand “appeals to those who have a keen sense of adventure and an eye for natural and cultural beauty,” adding that the kingdom retains a unique way of life as the only nation in Southeast Asia to avoid colonization.

On living costs, Devlin said an expat couple can live comfortably on as little as US$1,596 (53,963 baht) per month. (NNT)























