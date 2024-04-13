Customs Dept. intensifies efforts to curb smuggling of illegal items

The Customs Department has made significant strides in its intensified efforts to curb the smuggling of illegal items. These items include narcotics, electronic cigarettes, substandard goods, items infringing on intellectual property rights, agricultural products, and fuel. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s directives to bolster law enforcement against illegal imports.







From October 1, 2023, to April 4, 2024, the Customs Department intercepted illegal items in approximately 2,300 cases, amounting to a total value of 644 million baht. The department achieved considerable success in drug enforcement, apprehending 34 suspects across 79 cases. The drugs seized included heroin, valued at 438 million baht, cocaine, and Ecstasy. Heroin appeared most frequently, implicated in 28 cases, while cocaine was seized in 17 cases.







Additionally, cannabis—including flower buds and various extracts still classified as narcotics—was confiscated in 275 cases, weighing a total of 4,800 kilograms. Electronic cigarettes and related equipment, such as e-liquids and electronic hookahs, were seized in 169 cases, encompassing 262,700 items valued at 33 million baht. Traditional cigarettes were involved in about 1,000 cases, valued at 84.7 million baht.







The Customs Department also dealt with 306 cases involving intellectual property rights violations, totaling a value of 12 million baht.

Continuously enhancing its measures to combat illegal goods, the department is also improving its customs processes. It is adopting new technologies and innovations to streamline operations and reduce procedural steps, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. (NNT)































