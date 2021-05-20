Creditors approved Thai Airways International rehabilitation plan

The majority of creditors approved a rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways International (THAI) and five plan administrators were appointed. The Central Bankruptcy Court will consider the plan on May 28.

The approval happened in an e-meeting of creditors convened by the Legal Execution Department.







In the meeting, planners elaborated on the rehabilitation plan that was already adjusted in response to the 15 requests that creditors had earlier filed with the official receiver of the department.

There were two rounds of voting for the rehabilitation plan which creditors approved.

In the next step, the official receiver will forward the approved rehabilitation plan in details to the Central Bankruptcy Court. The court set its consideration of the plan on May 28. (TNA)






























