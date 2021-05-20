Concerns on construction workers’ camps existing in all 50 districts of Bangkok

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Wednesday that Bangkok has five new COVID-19 clusters, raising the total to 34.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said the new clusters were at Bang Kapi market, a construction workers’ camp in Bang Kholaem district, an ice factory in Chatuchak district, a construction workers’ camp of Italian-Thai Development in Don Muang district and a cargo warehouse in the Bang Sue district.







She said there are concerns about construction workers’ camps, which exist in all 50 districts of the capital. Some districts have over 20 camps in each, including Bang Kapi, Bang Khen, Lat Phrao and Huai Khwang. Some camps house more than 1,000 workers. One camp, in Bang Kholaem, houses 1,374 workers. There are seven construction camps in the district.







Dr. Apisamai said medical and other local officials are conducting mass testing and promoting hygienic practices in the camps. In some camps, workers share buckets and drinking vessels. In addition, transport to and from the camps, where there are infected workers, must be restricted, to prevent disease transmission. (NNT)























