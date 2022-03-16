Sonthaya ally to stump for Pattaya mayor, even if he’s not running

While his brother believes he will, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome still hasn’t announced if he will run for mayor in the May 22 Pattaya city elections.

Appointed by the military in 2016, Sonthaya has never stood before voters to be elected mayor. With the city’s economy in shambles and the progressive Move Forward Party putting forth a fresh, youthful slate of candidates, Sonthaya may face a challenge in getting Pattaya residents to actually vote for him.



His younger brother, former mayor Itthiphol Kunplome, told the media last week he believes Sonthaya will ultimately run. But Sonthaya – who may have already made his decision – still isn’t saying, acknowledging only that he may just run for a city council seat.

Sonthaya said March 14 that his Rao Raksa Pattaya (We Preserve Pattaya) group soon will announce its mayoral candidate and 24 contestants for city council.







Until then, former MP and Kunplome clan ally Poramet Ngampiches will begin stumping for the party and current mayor in events around the city.



































