COVID vaccination for young children starts at Bang Sue Central Station, Bangkok

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 years started at the Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Central Station which was expected to inoculate 5,000 of the young a day.

Parents brought their children of the age range to the center as their inoculation was reserved beforehand through mobile phone operators.







Dr Mingkwan Wichaidit, director of the Central Vaccination Center, said Gate 1 at the Bang Sue Grand Station was dedicated to young vaccine recipients to prevent mistakes as they would receive the vaccine in orange cap vials that Pfizer produced especially for them. Most young recipients who showed up today were 9-11 years old and it was likely that parents of younger children remained undecided about the vaccination, the director said.



Dr Mingkwan said there was demand from the parents who did not prefer an mRNA vaccine and the center would see first if its floor plan could be adjusted to serve the group of vaccine recipients in particular.

Inactivated COVID-19 vaccine doses were already available for young children at the hospitals that also functioned as inoculation centers. If there was enough demand, the Bang Sue station could have a special zone for the purpose as well, she said. (TNA)



























