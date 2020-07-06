Thailand observes ‘Buddhist Lent’ in new normal way

Buddhists and monks actively joined Buddhist Lent activities at temples in a ‘New Normal’ way, being required to have body temperatures checked and wear face masks.







In Trat province, many Buddhists went to Wat Phai Lom to listen to sermons and traditionally donate Buddhist Lent (rain retreat) candles, light bulbs and robes to monks.



In Uttaradit province, village-based health volunteers checked the temperatures of visitors at Wat Taling Tam. They also required visitors to sanitize their hand with alcohol gel. Face masks were handed out to the visitors who did not wear a face mask to the crowded temple.

Volunteers also advised visitors to observe social distancing while donating candles and monk robes.

During the Buddhist Lent, monks will stay at a temple for three months during the rainy season. (TNA)











