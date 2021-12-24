‘Covid Free Setting’ guideline ensured at bus terminal in Bangkok during New Year holiday

The Department of Health inspected Mo Chit bus terminal in Bangkok to ensure the facility’s compliance with the Covid Free Setting guideline, as a high number of passengers are expected to travel this New Year holiday.

The Department of Health conducted an inspection at Mo Chit bus terminal in Bangkok, with the department’s Director-General Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai leading the officials to inspect the bus terminal’s compliance with the Covid Free Setting measure.







Mr. Kunthon Chaysiri, vice president for vehicle maintenance at the Transport Company, led the group of health officials to inspect ticketing offices, shops, waiting areas, restrooms, and onboard the buses.

The company, which is a state-owned operator of long-distance buses and bus stations, is introducing measures from frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, social distancing, and good ventilation at the facilities.



Passengers are required to present their vaccination certificates. The company also requires drivers and other staff members to be fully vaccinated, and get tested using antigen test kits every 7 days.

The Transport Company is expecting more than 60,000 passengers a day during the peak travel period on 28-30 December. (NNT)



























