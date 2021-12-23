Pattaya police push ‘Cyber Village’ project to enhance safety

Pattaya police encourage local communities to become “cyber villages” to help suppress crime via social media.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and his top lieutenants visited Roy Lung, Tanyawan Hometown and Witchuda villages in Naklua on Dec. 22 to push the new Cyber Village Project, which has people use mobile applications such as Line and Clubhouse to report possible crimes and cooperate with police.







He said 87 people already had joined a police group on Line and another 43 on the Clubhouse group audio-chat app.

He said communicating with police regularly will instill confidence in the safety of their communities.



























