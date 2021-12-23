Pattaya police push ‘Cyber Village’ project to enhance safety

Jetsada Homklin
Big Brother is watching and wants your help to assist local law enforcement in the completion of their duties.

Pattaya police encourage local communities to become “cyber villages” to help suppress crime via social media.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and his top lieutenants visited Roy Lung, Tanyawan Hometown and Witchuda villages in Naklua on Dec. 22 to push the new Cyber Village Project, which has people use mobile applications such as Line and Clubhouse to report possible crimes and cooperate with police.



He said 87 people already had joined a police group on Line and another 43 on the Clubhouse group audio-chat app.

He said communicating with police regularly will instill confidence in the safety of their communities.

Police chief, Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and his top lieutenants visited local communities to encourage them to become “cyber villages” to help suppress crime via social media.









