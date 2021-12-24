Koh Samui attracts crowds of Thai and foreign air travelers

Crowded planes were landing on Koh Samui as Thai and foreign tourists were arriving on the southern island for their year-end vacations.

As many as 22 flights were scheduled to land with over 2,000 visitors on Friday (Dec 24) alone. Bangkok Airways had to operate extra flights to serve the traffic.







All Thai visitors must be fully vaccinated and pass body temperature screening. Visitors arriving on international flights must show their full vaccination documents and pass RT-PCR tests. Thanks to the strict disease control measures, Koh Samui has rarely detected COVID-19 cases.



Meanwhile, the president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui said the government’s decision to suspend Thailand Pass registration affected all tourism-related operators and damage to local hotels already exceeded 5 million baht. (TNA)



























