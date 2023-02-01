COVID-19 vaccination available for foreign tourists nationwide

COVID-19 vaccination centers for foreign tourists are currently open in various areas in Bangkok, including Bang Rak Medical Center in Bang Rak district, the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bang Khen district, the Institute of Dermatology, Rajavithi Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital, and Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital. Centers are open in other popular tourism provinces such as Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phuket, and Songkhla.







The prices of vaccines are 800 baht for a vaccination of AstraZeneca, and 1,000 baht for a vaccination of Pfizer. Another 380-baht medical service fee is on top of the jab cost, while foreign residents such as businesspeople, workers, and diplomats, as well as their family members, can still receive free vaccination.







For Chonburi (Pattaya):

COVID-19 Vaccine Service is available for foreign tourists at Banglamung Hospital.

Vaccine Service Point (Next to ER Building – Purple Building)

Monday – Friday 08.00 – 12.00, Saturday: 08.00 – 15.00 (PRD)



























