South Pattaya road ripped up to lay storm drains

Pattaya again has begun ripping up 2nd Road in South Pattaya to lay another long, wide underground pipeline to carry storm runoff around the Wat Chai Mongkol Temple intersection into the sea.

K.S. Joint Venture Co. closed one lane of 2nd Road as it begins the 79-million-baht project that will run at least until July. The roadwork comes even before South Road residents and businesses could forget the inconvenience of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s work to bury power and communications wires.







The new pipeline starts at the intersection of South Pattaya Road and 2nd Road and runs to 3rd Road Pattaya Road at the bottom of the hill, complete with new drains and manhole covers.

Included in the project is a 426-cu.-meter water-retention tank, more than 700 meters of pipe, four pumps and new electric transformers, among other infrastructure.

A full kilometer of South 2nd Road will be ripped up and rebuilt.

One byproduct of the project will be new, wider sidewalks leading to Walking Street… if business owners cooperate.

Pattaya officials said in September that new sidewalks will be built along South Road and Beach Road leading into the currently moribund nightlife strip.







But, to do so, cooperation will be needed from property owners along the sidewalks. They’re going to have to give up some land, which some may not be willing to do.



























