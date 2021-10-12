Thailand monitors development of Cyclone Kompasu in South China Sea

Cyclone Kompasu in the South China Sea is expected to cause more rainfalls in Thailand this week. Thai authorities are now monitoring the development of this storm.

Provinces in the northeastern region namely Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakhon Nakhon, Bueng Kan, can expect to see some effects this week.







Cyclone Kompasu is currently moving west over the South China Sea and towards the coast of Vietnam, where it is expected to make landfall on Thursday.

From Tuesday to Saturday, other parts of Thailand can expect more rainfalls, with heavy precipitation in some areas, due to the effect of the monsoon trough prevailing over the central parts of the country. Fewer rains are expected from 17 October.



The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued a warning on potential flash floods and landslides in 18 provinces across the northeastern, northern, and southern regions.

Communities along the banks of key rivers, including the Mekong River, are advised to be on alert for possible overflows, especially in low-lying areas.

According to the Office of the National Water Resources, water levels in major rivers are increasing, except in the northern region where water levels seem to be subsiding.







Areas currently affected by floods must be closely monitored during this period, both the Chao Phraya River basin in the central region, and the basin of Chi and Mun rivers in the northeastern region. (NNT)



























